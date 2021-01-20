On Air: Agency in Focus
Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 69

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 8:11 pm
RHODE ISLAND (7-8)

Walker 5-6 0-0 10, Makhe.Mitchell 7-13 2-4 16, Betrand 1-4 2-2 5, Russell 3-14 6-6 13, Sheppard 4-10 0-2 9, Johnson 1-4 2-2 5, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Leggett 0-2 4-4 4, Carey 1-4 1-2 3, J.Harris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 17-22 69.

DUQUESNE (4-5)

Baker 6-7 2-2 19, Weathers 3-11 6-7 12, Hughes 7-9 1-2 15, Dunn-Martin 3-5 1-2 9, Okani 0-2 0-0 0, Acuff 1-5 0-0 3, A.Harris 3-5 1-2 7, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly 2-4 0-0 4, Bekelja 0-1 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-15 71.

Halftime_Rhode Island 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 4-20 (Betrand 1-3, Sheppard 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Russell 1-6, J.Harris 0-1, Leggett 0-1, Martin 0-1, Walker 0-1), Duquesne 8-18 (Baker 5-5, Dunn-Martin 2-4, Acuff 1-3, Bekelja 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Okani 0-1, Weathers 0-3). Rebounds_Rhode Island 37 (Makhe.Mitchell 11), Duquesne 26 (Hughes 10). Assists_Rhode Island 16 (Russell 6), Duquesne 18 (Baker, Dunn-Martin 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 16, Duquesne 18.

