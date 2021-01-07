E. Illinois 74, Murray St. 68

MURRAY ST. (4-6)
Robinson 3-6 2-2 8, Williams 5-7 3-4 13, Brown 5-13 0-0 11, Hill 2-7 0-0 6, D.Smith 3-8 0-0 9, Gilmore 3-5 0-0 6, Carter 5-9 2-2 15, Whitley 0-2 0-0 0, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 7-8 68.
E. ILLINOIS (5-5)
Friday 2-5 0-0 4, Skipper-Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Charles 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 9-18 2-2 22, Wallace 6-11 6-6 18, Mac.Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Dixon 1-2 1-2 3, Abraham 2-3 0-2 6, Deang 1-3 0-0 2, Diarra 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 9-12 74.
Halftime_Murray St. 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 9-22 (Carter 3-3, D.Smith 3-5, Hill 2-5, Brown 1-8, Whitley 0-1), E. Illinois 5-18 (Abraham 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Mac.Smith 1-4, Wallace 0-2, Charles 0-3). Rebounds_Murray St. 29 (Robinson 8), E. Illinois 28 (Wallace 10). Assists_Murray St. 17 (Brown 5), E. Illinois 14 (Johnson, Wallace 4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 12, E. Illinois 13.
