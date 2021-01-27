E. Illinois looks to end streak vs UTM

Eastern Illinois (5-11, 2-7) vs. UT Martin (4-9, 2-7)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks to extend Eastern Illinois’s conference losing streak to seven games. Eastern Illinois’ last OVC win came against the Murray State Racers 74-68 on Jan. 7. UT Martin is coming off a 69-66 win over Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Illinois’ Marvin Johnson, Josiah Wallace and Henry Abraham have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Skyhawks have allowed just 81.6 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 86 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Skyhawks are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Panthers are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Illinois has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: UT Martin’s offense has turned the ball over 15.2 times per game this season, but is averaging 18.3 turnovers over its last three games.

