E. Kentucky 93, E. Illinois 85, OT

E. KENTUCKY (12-2)
King 9-17 3-5 24, Moreno 4-6 0-0 10, Green 6-22 3-6 17, Lewis 6-10 4-4 18, Robb 3-7 3-4 11, Cruickshank 1-4 0-0 3, Blanton 2-4 3-4 7, Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Hobbs 0-2 0-1 0, Faye 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-73 17-26 93.
E. ILLINOIS (5-8)
Friday 7-8 4-8 18, Charles 4-13 0-0 10, Dixon 4-11 2-3 10, Johnson 7-18 6-8 20, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Abraham 2-6 0-0 6, Alleruzzo 2-6 1-2 6, Diarra 3-4 0-0 6, Leonard 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 32-73 15-25 85.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 41-38. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 12-23 (King 3-5, Moreno 2-2, Lewis 2-3, Robb 2-4, Green 2-5, Cruickshank 1-3, Hobbs 0-1), E. Illinois 6-28 (Abraham 2-6, Charles 2-10, Alleruzzo 1-2, Smith 1-5, Johnson 0-5). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 37 (Moreno, Robb 7), E. Illinois 41 (Johnson, Abraham, Diarra 7). Assists_E. Kentucky 17 (Green 6), E. Illinois 20 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 23, E. Illinois 20.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments