Sports News

E. Michigan 71, Akron 59

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:22 pm
AKRON (4-2)

Ali 1-3 0-0 2, Dailey 4-7 2-3 10, Freeman 4-7 0-0 8, Jackson 3-9 1-2 10, Trimble 3-8 0-0 9, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Tribble 1-2 3-4 5, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 3-5 2-2 9, Bandaogo 0-1 2-2 2, Currie 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 10-13 59.

E. MICHIGAN (3-3)

Groce 4-7 2-2 10, Lowder 7-13 1-2 18, McBride 4-5 2-5 10, Montero 4-10 4-5 14, Morgan 4-9 1-2 10, Gibson 1-5 1-2 3, Spottsville 1-4 0-1 2, Ballard 0-0 2-2 2, James 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 13-21 71.

Halftime_E. Michigan 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Akron 7-28 (Trimble 3-8, Jackson 3-9, Clarke 1-3, Ali 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Wynn 0-1, Dailey 0-2, Dawson 0-2), E. Michigan 6-23 (Lowder 3-6, Montero 2-7, Morgan 1-4, Groce 0-1, James 0-1, McBride 0-1, Gibson 0-3). Fouled Out_Groce. Rebounds_Akron 30 (Marshall 6), E. Michigan 28 (Montero 6). Assists_Akron 13 (Ali 3), E. Michigan 10 (Groce 3). Total Fouls_Akron 22, E. Michigan 15.

