Sports News

E. Washington 75, S. Utah 63

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

S. UTAH (9-2)

Fausett 7-18 0-0 14, Madunic 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 4-10 2-2 13, Knight 3-10 6-9 12, Marin 4-10 0-0 11, Butler 2-9 0-0 5, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 1-2 3, Spurgin 0-2 0-1 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-67 10-16 63.

E. WASHINGTON (3-4)

T.Groves 7-15 9-9 25, Davison 4-8 4-5 15, Magnuson 0-3 0-0 0, Aiken 3-8 3-4 9, Robertson 3-12 3-4 9, Perry 1-2 2-2 5, J.Groves 3-4 0-0 6, Venters 2-5 0-0 4, Rouse 1-3 0-0 2, Radocaj 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 21-24 75.

Halftime_E. Washington 35-30. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 7-34 (Jones 3-7, Marin 3-7, Butler 1-7, Knight 0-1, Moody 0-1, Moore 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Madunic 0-2, Fausett 0-7), E. Washington 6-22 (Davison 3-5, T.Groves 2-3, Perry 1-2, Magnuson 0-1, Rouse 0-1, Aiken 0-2, Venters 0-2, Robertson 0-6). Fouled Out_J.Groves. Rebounds_S. Utah 38 (Fausett 11), E. Washington 37 (Aiken 10). Assists_S. Utah 11 (Knight, Marin 4), E. Washington 14 (Aiken, Robertson 4). Total Fouls_S. Utah 22, E. Washington 19.

Sports News

