ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Lawrence
|2
|0
|1
|7
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Clarkson
|1
|0
|1
|6
|43
|33
|7
|3
|1
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|1
|3
|42
|28
|6
|4
|1
|Colgate
|0
|2
|1
|2
|13
|17
|1
|3
|2
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thursday’s Games
St. Lawrence 2, Colgate 1
Clarkston 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT
Clarkston at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 5 p.m.
