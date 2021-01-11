Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 7:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
St. Lawrence 2 1 2 8 11 10 2 1 2
Quinnipiac 1 1 3 8 47 31 8 4 1
Clarkson 1 1 3 7 46 38 7 5 1
Colgate 1 2 1 6 18 20 2 3 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 1, Clarkston 0

Colgate 1, St. Lawrence 1, OT

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration