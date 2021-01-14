ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Lawrence
|2
|1
|2
|8
|11
|10
|2
|1
|2
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|3
|8
|47
|31
|8
|4
|1
|Clarkson
|1
|1
|3
|7
|46
|38
|7
|5
|1
|Colgate
|1
|2
|1
|6
|18
|20
|2
|3
|3
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
St. Lawrence at Clarkston, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Colgate, 5 p.m.
