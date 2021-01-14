On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 6:21 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
St. Lawrence 2 1 2 8 11 10 2 1 2
Quinnipiac 1 1 3 8 47 31 8 4 1
Clarkson 1 1 3 7 46 38 7 5 1
Colgate 1 2 1 6 18 20 2 3 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thurday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

St. Lawrence at Clarkston, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Colgate, 5 p.m.

