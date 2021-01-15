On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 8:01 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 2 1 1 11 50 31 9 4 1
St. Lawrence 2 1 2 10 13 11 3 1 2
Clarkson 1 1 3 8 47 40 7 6 1
Colgate 1 2 1 6 18 23 2 4 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thurday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

St. Lawrence 2, Clarkston 1, OT

Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 0

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.
Saturday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Clarkston at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration