ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|1
|11
|50
|31
|9
|4
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|1
|2
|10
|13
|11
|3
|1
|2
|Clarkson
|1
|1
|3
|8
|47
|40
|7
|6
|1
|Colgate
|1
|2
|1
|6
|18
|23
|2
|4
|3
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thurday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
St. Lawrence 2, Clarkston 1, OT
Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 0
No Games Scheduled
Clarkston at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
