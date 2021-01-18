ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|3
|1
|1
|14
|53
|31
|10
|4
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|2
|2
|11
|14
|13
|3
|2
|2
|Clarkson
|2
|1
|1
|11
|49
|41
|8
|6
|1
|Colgate
|1
|4
|3
|6
|18
|26
|2
|5
|3
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunday’s Games
Clarkston 2, St. Lawrence 1
Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 0
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Comments