ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 3 1 1 14 53 31 10 4 1
St. Lawrence 2 2 2 11 14 13 3 2 2
Clarkson 2 1 1 11 49 41 8 6 1
Colgate 1 4 3 6 18 26 2 5 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday’s Games

Clarkston 2, St. Lawrence 1

Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

