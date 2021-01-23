ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|4
|2
|3
|17
|55
|33
|10
|4
|3
|St. Lawrence
|4
|3
|2
|15
|21
|18
|4
|3
|2
|Clarkson
|3
|3
|3
|14
|51
|43
|8
|6
|3
|Colgate
|2
|5
|2
|8
|25
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT (Quinnipiac wins shootout 2-1)
Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT
St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3
Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3
No Games Scheduled
