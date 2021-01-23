On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:49 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 4 2 3 17 55 33 10 4 3
St. Lawrence 4 3 2 15 21 18 4 3 2
Clarkson 3 3 3 14 51 43 8 6 3
Colgate 2 5 2 8 25 33 3 6 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT (Quinnipiac wins shootout 2-1)

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT

St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook
Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support