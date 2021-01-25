ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|4
|3
|3
|17
|57
|37
|10
|5
|3
|Clarkson
|4
|3
|3
|17
|55
|46
|9
|6
|3
|St. Lawrence
|4
|4
|2
|15
|24
|22
|4
|4
|2
|Colgate
|3
|5
|2
|11
|29
|36
|4
|6
|3
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Clarkson 4, Quinnipiac 2
Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments