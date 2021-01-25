On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 4 3 3 17 57 37 10 5 3
Clarkson 4 3 3 17 55 46 9 6 3
St. Lawrence 4 4 2 15 24 22 4 4 2
Colgate 3 5 2 11 29 36 4 6 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday’s Games

Clarkson 4, Quinnipiac 2

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

