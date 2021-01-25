ECAC Glance

All Times EST

Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Quinnipiac 4 3 3 17 57 37 10 5 3 Clarkson 4 3 3 17 55 46 9 6 3 St. Lawrence 4 4 2 15 24 22 4 4 2 Colgate 3 5 2 11 29 36 4 6 3 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sunday’s Games

Clarkson 4, Quinnipiac 2

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

