ECHL Glance

All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|46
|27
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|18
|15
|Orlando
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|28
|Greenville
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|18
|23
|Jacksonville
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|16
|29
ECHL
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|20
|Wheeling
|7
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|18
|24
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Utah
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|16
|Wichita
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|17
|14
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|13
|22
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|14
|16
|Rapid City
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|20
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments