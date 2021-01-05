Trending:
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 10 7 3 0 0 14 46 27
South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15
Orlando 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 28
Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23
Jacksonville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 29

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20
Wheeling 7 1 3 3 0 5 18 24

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21
Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16
Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 14
Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22
Kansas City 5 1 2 1 1 4 14 16
Rapid City 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

