ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32
South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20
Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35
Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37
Jacksonville 10 3 6 1 0 7 21 34

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26
Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23
Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32
Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

