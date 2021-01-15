On Air: Motley Fool Money
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
South Carolina 10 6 1 3 0 15 32 25
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 11 4 3 3 1 12 34 41
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 24 27
Utah 9 5 2 1 1 12 28 24
Kansas City 10 2 6 1 1 6 23 36
Rapid City 11 2 9 0 0 4 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3

Greenville 5, South Carolina 4

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 1

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

