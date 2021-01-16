On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 24 27
Utah 9 5 2 1 1 12 28 24
Kansas City 10 2 6 1 1 6 23 36
Rapid City 11 2 9 0 0 4 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3

Greenville 5, South Carolina 4

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 1

Wichita at Allen, ppd

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration