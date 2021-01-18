ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22 Tulsa 12 6 5 0 1 13 27 33 Utah 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34 Kansas City 12 4 6 1 1 10 33 42 Rapid City 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 1

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Jacksonville at South Carolina, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

