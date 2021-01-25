Trending:
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 13 10 3 0 0 20 48 29
Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 35 23
Tulsa 16 6 8 1 1 14 32 47
Utah 13 6 3 3 1 16 41 41
Kansas City 13 4 7 1 1 10 34 44
Rapid City 15 5 10 0 0 10 41 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Allen 5, Tulsa 0

Wichita 2, Indy 1

Florida at Jacksonville, ppd

South Carolina at Wheeling, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

