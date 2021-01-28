ECHL Glance

All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|48
|29
|Wichita
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|35
|23
|Tulsa
|17
|6
|9
|1
|1
|14
|34
|50
|Utah
|13
|6
|3
|3
|1
|16
|41
|41
|Kansas City
|14
|5
|7
|1
|1
|12
|37
|46
|Rapid City
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|10
|41
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 0
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments