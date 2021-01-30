Trending:
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 14 11 3 0 0 22 53 31
Wichita 11 7 3 1 0 15 35 26
Tulsa 18 6 10 1 1 14 34 51
Utah 14 6 4 3 1 16 43 46
Kansas City 15 6 7 1 1 14 38 46
Rapid City 16 6 10 0 0 12 44 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 5, Florida 1

Kansas City 1, Tulsa 0

Rapid City 3, Wichita 0

Allen 5, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

