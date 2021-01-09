Edwards, McClung lead No. 18 Texas Tech over Iowa St 91-64

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyler Edwards struck early in his second straight start for No. 18 Texas Tech, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the first half as the Red Raiders built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64 Saturday.

The Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2 Big 12) used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break.

“My confidence comes from my work,” Edwards said. “My teammates encouraging me and getting me good looks.”

Mac McClung added 18 points for the Red Raiders, on 8-of-10 shooting. Kevin McCullar finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“Road wins are something you always remember,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “Tonight we had some awesome individual performances.”

Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) with 15 points each.

Edwards’ layup and free throws put the Red Raiders up 36-20. Terrence Shannon Jr. capped another 12-0 run with a layup for a 26-point lead late in the half.

“It’s always good when you can get open shots from the beginning,” Edwards said.

Last season, Texas Tech handed Iowa State a 30-point home loss, the Cyclones’ most lopsided defeat at Hilton Coliseum.

The Red Raiders led by 30 with 2:45 remaining in this game.

With Texas Tech in control, Edwards attempted just three shots in the second half.

But his impact was noticed.

“I really enjoy watching Kyler play well,” Beard said. “Kyler is a guy I’ll ride and die with, because he loves the game as much as me and he works as hard as I do.”

McCullar earned a double-double after falling a point short a year ago against the Cyclones.

“He’s just getting started,” Beard said. “He can play better than he did tonight. That’s not being critical. It’s just the truth.”

Texas Tech has now won five of its last six meetings with the Cyclones, and four in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Before dominating the Cyclones, Texas Tech’s previous two Big 12 wins came by a combined 11 points. For the first time ever, five of Iowa State’s first nine opponents have been ranked, including four foes in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday. The Longhorns’ lone loss came Dec. 6 against Villanova. The Red Raiders have not beaten a ranked team this season.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Iowa State. The Cyclones travel to Kansas State on Wednesday after losing to the Wildcats 74-65 earlier this season, and visit No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.