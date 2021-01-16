On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Edwards scores 21 to lift Pepperdine past Portland 80-65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:26 pm
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had 21 points as Pepperdine defeated Portland 80-65 on Saturday.

Kene Chukwuka had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (5-6, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Darryl Polk Jr. added six rebounds. Colbey Ross had four points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Eddie Davis had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pilots (6-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. Latrell Jones added 15 points and six rebounds. Mike Henn had 14 points.

___

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration