England prop Sinckler banned for opening match of 6 Nations

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 6:50 am
LONDON (AP) — England prop Kyle Sinckler will miss the team’s opening match of the Six Nations against Scotland on Feb. 6 after receiving a two-week ban on Wednesday for swearing at a referee in a club game.

The incident took place when Sinckler was playing for Bristol Bears in a Premiership match against Exeter on Saturday. He used bad language as he questioned a referee’s decision not to award a penalty.

Sinckler was cited and appeared before an online independent disciplinary hearing, which upheld a charge that he failed to respect the authority of a referee.

The 27-year-old Sinckler is free to play again on Feb. 9, making him available for the match against Italy at Twickenham in round two.

He apologized for the outburst straight after Saturday’s game, saying it was “not the example I want to be setting”.

