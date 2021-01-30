Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 12:35 pm
< a min read
      

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom’s favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

But Scott Parker’s third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.

A draw did little for either team’s survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover