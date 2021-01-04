On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ESPN using MegaCast treatment for Sunday’s NFL playoff game

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:55 am
< a min read
      

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN’s broadcast of Sunday’s NFL wild-card playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will receive the MegaCast treatment for the first time.

The MegaCast has mostly been utilized by ESPN for the College Football Playoff.

The traditional broadcast will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC with a Spanish-language feed on ESPN Deportes. ESPN2 will do a Film Room presentation, featuring Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck and Rex Ryan from “Sunday NFL Countdown” as well as “Monday Night Football’s” Booger McFarland.

ESPN+ will stream a feed featuring the crews from “NFL Live” and “Daily Wager,” while Freeform will air a watch party, featuring a halftime performance by DJ Khaled.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

All three of Sunday’s games are getting some sort of extra treatment. Besides the 1 p.m. EST game, the 4:40 p.m. game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on CBS will be simulcast on Nickelodeon and be geared toward kids. The 8:15 p.m. nightcap between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will air on Telemundo and stream on Peacock.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill