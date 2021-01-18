On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Esposito leads Sacramento State over Idaho State 70-65

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Esposito had a career-high 26 points as Sacramento State narrowly defeated Idaho State 70-65 on Monday.

William FitzPatrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Sacramento State (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Samaad Hector added 11 points and Brandon Davis had 10 points. Bryce Fowler, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Hornets, was held to only two points (0 of 10).

Tarik Cool had 19 points for the Bengals (7-6, 4-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Robert Ford III added 16 points.

The Hornets evened the season series against the Bengals with the win. Idaho State defeated Sacramento State 57-56 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

