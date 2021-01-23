ETSU 71, Furman 62

FURMAN (10-5)
Gurley 6-12 0-1 13, Mounce 8-17 2-2 21, Slawson 0-3 0-2 0, Bothwell 6-17 2-2 17, Hunter 3-6 0-0 7, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Hien 2-2 0-0 4, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 4-7 62.
ETSU (9-5)
Adheke 4-9 6-8 14, Monsanto 8-14 0-0 22, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, L.Brewer 6-11 2-4 17, S.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Sloan 3-6 3-4 9, T.Brewer 2-4 2-2 6, Weber 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-18 71.
Halftime_ETSU 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Furman 8-31 (Bothwell 3-9, Mounce 3-11, Gurley 1-4, Hunter 1-4, Slawson 0-1, Anderson 0-2), ETSU 10-24 (Monsanto 6-8, L.Brewer 3-7, Weber 1-2, Harris 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2, Patterson 0-2, S.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Gurley. Rebounds_Furman 26 (Mounce 12), ETSU 36 (Adheke 9). Assists_Furman 14 (Hunter 4), ETSU 13 (Sloan 5). Total Fouls_Furman 19, ETSU 12. A_720 (6,149).
