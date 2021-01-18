ETSU 92, VMI 81

VMI (7-7)
Stephens 5-10 8-9 19, Bonham 4-6 4-5 13, Conway 1-8 2-2 5, Curfman 4-6 2-2 13, Parham 10-20 2-4 27, Mans 0-2 0-0 0, Fahl 0-0 0-0 0, Bond 0-0 2-2 2, Nussbaum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 20-24 81.
ETSU (7-5)
Adheke 1-2 2-2 4, Monsanto 7-12 2-2 19, Patterson 0-1 0-1 0, L.Brewer 9-16 0-0 23, S.Smith 6-11 0-0 15, Weber 2-3 0-0 5, Sloan 6-10 4-5 18, T.Brewer 2-3 2-2 8, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 10-12 92.
Halftime_ETSU 39-36. 3-Point Goals_VMI 11-26 (Parham 5-10, Curfman 3-5, Bonham 1-2, Stephens 1-4, Conway 1-5), ETSU 16-30 (L.Brewer 5-10, S.Smith 3-6, Monsanto 3-7, T.Brewer 2-2, Sloan 2-3, Weber 1-1, Patterson 0-1). Fouled Out_Adheke. Rebounds_VMI 21 (Stephens 9), ETSU 36 (Monsanto 14). Assists_VMI 14 (Parham 5), ETSU 15 (Sloan 6). Total Fouls_VMI 13, ETSU 20. A_720 (6,149).
