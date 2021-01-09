Evansville 57, Illinois St. 48

ILLINOIS ST. (3-6)
Mahorcic 1-3 1-6 3, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Horne 4-8 1-2 10, Reeves 4-7 1-3 11, Strong 5-13 0-0 10, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Fleming 0-2 1-2 1, Ndiaye 1-3 0-0 3, Boyd 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 18-42 6-15 48.
EVANSVILLE (6-5)
Kuhlman 2-9 0-0 4, Levitch 2-3 0-0 6, Frederking 1-9 0-0 2, Givance 5-13 4-4 15, Newton 8-12 0-0 19, Curtis 1-6 0-0 3, Enaruna 3-5 2-2 8, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-6 57.
Halftime_Illinois St. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 6-13 (Boyd 2-2, Reeves 2-3, Ndiaye 1-2, Horne 1-4, Strong 0-2), Evansville 7-25 (Newton 3-5, Levitch 2-3, Curtis 1-5, Givance 1-5, Kuhlman 0-1, Frederking 0-6). Rebounds_Illinois St. 30 (Mahorcic 11), Evansville 30 (Givance 7). Assists_Illinois St. 7 (Horne, Fleming 2), Evansville 12 (Givance 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, Evansville 10.
