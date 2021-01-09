On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Evansville 57, Illinois St. 48

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (3-6)

Mahorcic 1-3 1-6 3, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Horne 4-8 1-2 10, Reeves 4-7 1-3 11, Strong 5-13 0-0 10, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Fleming 0-2 1-2 1, Ndiaye 1-3 0-0 3, Boyd 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 18-42 6-15 48.

EVANSVILLE (6-5)

Kuhlman 2-9 0-0 4, Levitch 2-3 0-0 6, Frederking 1-9 0-0 2, Givance 5-13 4-4 15, Newton 8-12 0-0 19, Curtis 1-6 0-0 3, Enaruna 3-5 2-2 8, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-6 57.

Halftime_Illinois St. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 6-13 (Boyd 2-2, Reeves 2-3, Ndiaye 1-2, Horne 1-4, Strong 0-2), Evansville 7-25 (Newton 3-5, Levitch 2-3, Curtis 1-5, Givance 1-5, Kuhlman 0-1, Frederking 0-6). Rebounds_Illinois St. 30 (Mahorcic 11), Evansville 30 (Givance 7). Assists_Illinois St. 7 (Horne, Fleming 2), Evansville 12 (Givance 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, Evansville 10.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration