Evee, Fiedler lead Rice over UTEP 71-68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Travis Evee scored 21 points, Max Fiedler had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Rice held off UTEP for a 71-68 win on Saturday night.

Tydus Verhoeven made a pair of foul shots with seven seconds left to help the Miners pull 70-68 with eight seconds to play. Quincy Olivari added a free throw to cap the scoring.

Rice (9-3, 3-1 Conference USA) has won four of its last five games.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points for the Miners (6-4, 2-2). Bryson Williams added 13 points. Souley Boum had 12 points.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Rice 101-89 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

