Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Evee scores 36 to carry Rice over UTSA 95-86

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 5:11 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had a career-high 36 points as Rice topped UTSA 95-86 on Friday in the first Conference USA game of the season for both teams.

Evee made eight 3-pointers to tie a program record. He finished 13 of 19 from the field, missing five 3-pointers.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points and seven rebounds for Rice (7-2) Chris Mullins added 14 points, and Max Fiedler had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Keaton Wallace had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-4). Jhivvan Jackson added 18 points and Jacob Germany had 17 points.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

UTSA was within 87-86 with 1:47 remaining, but went scoreless the rest of the way.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens