Eytle-Rock scores 14 to carry UMBC past Hartford 57-49

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 4:21 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock registered 14 points and six rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County got past Hartford 57-49 on Sunday.

Keondre Kennedy had 10 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (10-3, 6-2 America East Conference). Dimitrije Spasojevic added 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Horvath had seven rebounds.

Hartford totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Austin Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (9-6, 6-4). Miroslav Stafl added eight rebounds.

Hartford defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 70-63 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

