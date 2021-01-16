Fairfield 55, Marist 52

FAIRFIELD (3-12)
Crisler 1-3 0-1 2, Benning 3-10 3-4 10, Cruz 1-9 0-0 2, Green 4-7 0-0 11, Wojcik 4-11 2-2 12, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 2-2 1-2 5, Ngalakulondi 3-5 0-0 7, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 6-9 55.
MARIST (7-5)
Cooley 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 7-10 3-4 17, Byrd 2-9 0-0 4, Herasme 2-5 0-0 5, Wright 3-8 0-0 7, Sullivan 5-14 0-0 10, Bell 2-5 0-0 5, Enoh 1-3 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 3-4 52.
Halftime_Fairfield 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 7-22 (Green 3-6, Wojcik 2-6, Ngalakulondi 1-2, Benning 1-3, Crisler 0-2, Cruz 0-3), Marist 3-20 (Wright 1-2, Bell 1-4, Herasme 1-4, Byrd 0-3, Cooley 0-3, Sullivan 0-4). Rebounds_Fairfield 33 (Benning 10), Marist 25 (Jones 7). Assists_Fairfield 13 (Benning 3), Marist 10 (Sullivan 4). Total Fouls_Fairfield 14, Marist 18.
