On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Fairfield 55, Marist 52

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFIELD (3-12)

Crisler 1-3 0-1 2, Benning 3-10 3-4 10, Cruz 1-9 0-0 2, Green 4-7 0-0 11, Wojcik 4-11 2-2 12, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 2-2 1-2 5, Ngalakulondi 3-5 0-0 7, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 6-9 55.

MARIST (7-5)

Cooley 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 7-10 3-4 17, Byrd 2-9 0-0 4, Herasme 2-5 0-0 5, Wright 3-8 0-0 7, Sullivan 5-14 0-0 10, Bell 2-5 0-0 5, Enoh 1-3 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 3-4 52.

Halftime_Fairfield 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 7-22 (Green 3-6, Wojcik 2-6, Ngalakulondi 1-2, Benning 1-3, Crisler 0-2, Cruz 0-3), Marist 3-20 (Wright 1-2, Bell 1-4, Herasme 1-4, Byrd 0-3, Cooley 0-3, Sullivan 0-4). Rebounds_Fairfield 33 (Benning 10), Marist 25 (Jones 7). Assists_Fairfield 13 (Benning 3), Marist 10 (Sullivan 4). Total Fouls_Fairfield 14, Marist 18.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration