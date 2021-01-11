ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coaching job.

The Falcons said they held virtual interviews with both candidates on Monday. Smith also interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy on Monday.

The 38-year-old Smith has been served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.

The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season.

The loss makes Smith available for in-person interviews with teams.

The Falcons have interviewed seven candidates, including Atlanta interim coach Raheem Morris.

Smith is the fourth current NFL offensive coordinator to interview with Atlanta, following Green Bay’s Nathaniel Hackett, Carolina’s Joe Brady and Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also interviewed for the job.

Bowles, 57, was 24-40 as the New York Jets coach from 2015-18. He was 2-1 as Miami’s interim coach in 2011. The Buccaneers beat Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game Saturday night.

The Falcons conducted a virtual interview with Hackett on Thursday, one day after meeting virtually with Brady.

Dan Quinn was fired after the Falcons started the season with five straight losses. Morris went 4-7 as the interim coach to complete the 4-12 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.