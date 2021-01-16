On Air: Federal News Network program
FAU 107, FIU 63

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

FIU (8-6)

Carrigan 2-3 0-0 4, Brewer 3-9 1-1 7, Daye 5-13 11-15 21, Krivokapic 1-4 0-0 3, Nunez 3-5 2-2 9, Corcoran 1-4 2-2 4, Andre 2-5 2-2 7, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Wilcox 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-4 0-2 0, Mason 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 21-58 18-24 63.

FAU (7-6)

Ingram 2-5 1-2 6, Silins 2-3 6-7 10, Blackshear 3-9 1-2 9, Forrest 10-15 0-0 27, Greenlee 4-10 2-3 12, Winchester 4-7 4-4 12, Boyd 3-4 4-5 11, J.Davis 2-4 2-2 7, Kapiti 1-3 0-0 2, Rosado 3-3 1-1 7, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 21-26 107.

Halftime_FAU 56-23. 3-Point Goals_FIU 3-19 (Nunez 1-1, Andre 1-3, Krivokapic 1-3, Daye 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Brewer 0-3, Corcoran 0-3), FAU 14-28 (Forrest 7-11, Greenlee 2-4, Blackshear 2-6, Boyd 1-1, Ingram 1-2, J.Davis 1-3, Winchester 0-1). Rebounds_FIU 23 (Wilcox 6), FAU 43 (Winchester 14). Assists_FIU 7 (Brewer 4), FAU 21 (Greenlee 5). Total Fouls_FIU 23, FAU 24. A_420 (5,000).

