FAU 66, Charlotte 53, OT

CHARLOTTE (6-7)
Supica 1-3 0-0 2, Matos 3-7 0-0 7, Shepherd 5-12 3-3 13, Williams 3-9 0-2 7, Young 8-23 2-3 22, Rissetto 0-0 0-0 0, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 1-3 0-0 2, Folkes 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 5-8 53.
FAU (8-6)
Ingram 3-14 0-0 8, Silins 5-10 0-1 10, Blackshear 2-3 0-2 4, Forrest 8-15 0-0 21, Greenlee 5-12 0-0 12, Winchester 1-2 1-2 4, Boyd 1-5 0-0 3, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 2-5 0-0 4, Rosado 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 1-5 66.
Halftime_Charlotte 27-18. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-21 (Young 4-9, Matos 1-3, Williams 1-5, Byrd 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Shepherd 0-2), FAU 11-28 (Forrest 5-11, Greenlee 2-4, Ingram 2-6, Winchester 1-1, Boyd 1-3, Blackshear 0-1, Silins 0-2). Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Matos 11), FAU 41 (Winchester 9). Assists_Charlotte 7 (Shepherd, Garcia 3), FAU 13 (Ingram, Silins 3). Total Fouls_Charlotte 13, FAU 10. A_420 (5,000).
