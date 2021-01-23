FAU looks to sweep Charlotte

Charlotte (6-7, 2-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (8-6, 3-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in Boca Raton. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 22, when the Owls outshot Charlotte 40.3 percent to 35.6 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on the way to a 66-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Owls have scored 75.2 points per game and allowed 66 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 66 points scored and 72.4 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. Young has accounted for 26 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Florida Atlantic has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 104 points while giving up 60.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The 49ers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Owls. Florida Atlantic has an assist on 46 of 92 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Charlotte has assists on 33 of 58 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic is rated 29th in the nation by scoring 81.4 points per game this season. Charlotte has only averaged 64 points per game, which ranks 275th.

