On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Faulkner leads N. Kentucky past Robert Morris 79-74 in OT

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 18 points, including six in the final minute of overtime, to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse narrowly defeated Robert Morris 79-74 on Saturday.

Bryson Langdon, who scored 13 points, hit a jumper with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66. The Colonials didn’t get up a final shot.

Marques Warrick added 17 points for the Norse (7-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 13 and Adham Eleeda had 12.

Faulkner hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. Nelson also had nine rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

AJ Bramah had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (3-7, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Charles Bain added 12 points.

Northern Kentucky defeated Robert Morris 81-76 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support