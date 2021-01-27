FDU looks for road win vs St. Francis

Fairleigh Dickinson (3-8, 2-3) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (3-9, 2-6)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its fourth straight win over St. Francis (Pa.) at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last win at home against the Knights came on Feb. 1, 2018.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Jahlil Jenkins, Brandon Rush and Joe Munden Jr. have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Flash have scored 72.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JAHLIL: Jenkins has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Knights are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Red Flash are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Flash have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Knights. St. Francis (Pa.) has 45 assists on 85 field goals (52.9 percent) over its past three contests while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 30 of 77 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 70.6 points and allowed 76 points over its last five games. St. Francis (Pa.) has averaged 78 points while allowing 77.6 over its last five.

