FGCU looks to sweep Lipscomb

Florida Gulf Coast (6-4, 1-2) vs. Lipscomb (9-8, 4-3)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast goes for the season sweep over Lipscomb after winning the previous matchup in Nashville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 22, when the Eagles outshot Lipscomb from the field 44.3 percent to 41 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on their way to a 79-69 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida Gulf Coast’s Caleb Catto, Jalen Warren and Eli Abaev have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bisons have allowed only 69.9 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 75.9 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Romeao Ferguson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Ferguson has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Eagles are 1-4 when opponents score more than 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Florida Gulf Coast’s Abaev has attempted six 3-pointers and has connected on 16.7 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Bisons have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

