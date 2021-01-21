Fla St. looks for home win vs No. 20 Clemson

No. 20 Clemson (9-3, 3-3) vs. Florida State (8-2, 4-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State looks for its sixth straight win over No. 20 Clemson at Donald L. Tucker Center. The last victory for the Tigers at Florida State was a 62-56 win on Feb. 4, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have scored 81.2 points per game to Atlantic Coast opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has scored 86.3 points per game and allowed 69 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seminoles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Florida State has 55 assists on 96 field goals (57.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Clemson has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: Clemson has held opposing teams to 62 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.