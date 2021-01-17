Trending:
Florida 68, Auburn 54

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 4:43 pm
AUBURN (5-7)

Levy 1-10 0-0 2, Thompson 6-14 2-2 14, Hughes 2-10 1-2 6, Robinson-Nwagwu 2-6 4-5 9, Scott-Grayson 6-14 4-4 18, Jordan 0-2 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 2-11 1-2 5, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-68 12-15 54

FLORIDA (8-6)

Dut 4-5 0-0 8, Briggs 6-17 4-5 18, Moore 0-5 2-2 2, Rickards 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 9-14 3-3 22, Merritt 1-5 1-2 3, Chang 1-3 0-0 3, Rainey 2-3 0-0 5, Farrell 0-0 0-0 0, Toonders 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 11-14 68

Auburn 8 13 17 16 54
Florida 21 14 15 18 68

3-Point Goals_Auburn 4-23 (Levy 0-6, Hughes 1-5, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-3, Scott-Grayson 2-5, Jordan 0-1, Coulibaly 0-1, Wells 0-2), Florida 7-22 (Briggs 2-5, Moore 0-3, Rickards 2-4, Smith 1-3, Merritt 0-2, Chang 1-3, Rainey 1-2). Assists_Auburn 10 (Thompson 4), Florida 12 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 44 (Thompson 7-14), Florida 41 (Merritt 3-8). Total Fouls_Auburn 11, Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_702.

