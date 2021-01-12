Trending:
Florida 72, Mississippi 63

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 9:01 pm
< a min read
      

MISSISSIPPI (6-5)

Buffen 4-9 0-0 8, Sy 0-3 0-0 0, Crowley 1-5 0-0 2, Shuler 7-14 3-3 19, Rodriguez 2-8 0-2 6, Joiner 4-9 0-0 9, White 2-5 6-8 10, Allen 1-2 2-2 4, Vaughn 2-3 0-0 5, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 11-15 63.

FLORIDA (6-3)

Castleton 6-12 9-12 21, Duruji 1-7 0-0 3, Appleby 2-4 1-2 5, Locke 4-8 4-4 15, Mann 4-12 8-8 17, Ruzhentsev 2-3 0-0 5, Glover 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 22-26 72.

Halftime_Florida 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 6-13 (Rodriguez 2-2, Shuler 2-5, Vaughn 1-1, Joiner 1-3, Crowley 0-2), Florida 6-14 (Locke 3-6, Ruzhentsev 1-2, Duruji 1-3, Mann 1-3). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Mississippi 26 (Buffen 5), Florida 37 (Castleton 10). Assists_Mississippi 8 (Shuler 3), Florida 9 (Castleton, Mann 3). Total Fouls_Mississippi 21, Florida 12. A_2,254 (10,133).

