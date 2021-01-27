On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Florida 78, Vanderbilt 71

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 8:37 pm
VANDERBILT (4-8)

Disu 6-10 5-6 18, Obinna 1-1 2-2 4, Pippen 12-22 4-6 32, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 3-8 0-0 7, Evans 2-6 0-2 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 1-5 0-0 2, Stute 0-3 2-2 2, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 13-18 71.

FLORIDA (9-4)

Castleton 6-8 1-2 13, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Appleby 3-6 4-4 12, Locke 4-12 1-2 12, Mann 4-10 4-4 15, Lewis 5-8 0-2 10, Osifo 2-2 0-0 4, Glover 0-1 2-2 2, Duruji 2-3 0-0 5, Ruzhentsev 2-3 0-0 5, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 12-16 78.

Halftime_Florida 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 8-22 (Pippen 4-7, Evans 2-4, Disu 1-1, Wright 1-2, Brown 0-1, Harvey 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Stute 0-3), Florida 10-23 (Mann 3-5, Locke 3-7, Appleby 2-5, Duruji 1-2, Ruzhentsev 1-2, Lewis 0-2). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 31 (Disu 9), Florida 27 (Castleton, Locke 5). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Pippen 6), Florida 16 (Appleby 6). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 17, Florida 22. A_2,404 (10,133).

