Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80

FLORIDA (9-4)

Castleton 6-9 9-9 21, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Appleby 3-10 6-7 12, Locke 5-10 5-6 19, Mann 3-9 0-0 9, Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Duruji 1-3 1-2 3, Osifo 2-2 0-1 4, Glover 0-2 2-2 2, Ruzhentsev 0-0 2-3 2, Jitoboh 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 25-30 85.

WEST VIRGINIA (11-4)

Bridges 0-1 0-0 0, Culver 7-11 14-17 28, McBride 3-15 3-4 9, McCabe 0-1 1-1 1, Sherman 4-11 2-5 11, McNeil 7-15 2-2 21, Osabuohien 0-1 0-2 0, Ked.Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Matthews 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 25-63 22-31 80.

Halftime_West Virginia 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Florida 8-17 (Locke 4-7, Mann 3-6, Lewis 1-1, Appleby 0-1, Duruji 0-2), West Virginia 8-28 (McNeil 5-11, Matthews 1-1, Ked.Johnson 1-3, Sherman 1-5, Bridges 0-1, McCabe 0-1, McBride 0-6). Rebounds_Florida 37 (Castleton 7), West Virginia 33 (Culver 12). Assists_Florida 15 (Appleby 7), West Virginia 17 (McBride 9). Total Fouls_Florida 25, West Virginia 21.

