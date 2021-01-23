Florida 92, Georgia 84

FLORIDA (8-4)
Duruji 3-6 0-0 6, Payne 5-5 0-0 10, Appleby 5-11 3-6 14, Locke 6-12 0-0 16, Mann 7-16 8-10 24, Castleton 7-9 0-1 14, Osifo 3-3 0-0 6, Glover 1-3 0-0 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-65 11-17 92.
GEORGIA (9-5)
Camara 4-5 3-7 11, Horne 1-7 0-0 2, Fagan 4-6 0-0 8, Kier 5-10 0-1 14, Wheeler 3-9 4-4 10, K.Johnson 5-11 5-10 16, Garcia 8-9 1-2 17, Ned 2-2 0-0 6, Starks 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 13-24 84.
Halftime_Florida 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-18 (Locke 4-10, Mann 2-6, Appleby 1-1, Duruji 0-1), Georgia 7-23 (Kier 4-7, Ned 2-2, K.Johnson 1-6, Camara 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Horne 0-6). Fouled Out_Osifo. Rebounds_Florida 35 (Payne 9), Georgia 25 (Fagan 6). Assists_Florida 14 (Mann 4), Georgia 22 (Wheeler 10). Total Fouls_Florida 19, Georgia 20. A_1,638 (10,523).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments