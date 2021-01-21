Florida, Georgia meet in conference play

Florida (7-4, 4-3) vs. Georgia (9-4, 2-4)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Florida takes on Georgia. Florida is coming off a big 75-49 win on Tuesday over No. 6 Tennessee. Georgia is coming off a 63-62 win over Kentucky on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Gators, Tre Mann has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Colin Castleton has put up 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Wheeler has directly created 47 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Wheeler has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 7-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 2-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Gators are 7-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Georgia has an assist on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated second in the SEC with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

