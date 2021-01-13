Florida St. 105, NC State 73

NC STATE (6-4)
Funderburk 2-4 3-3 7, Hellems 5-11 0-0 12, Daniels 6-12 1-2 14, Hayes 3-11 0-0 9, Moore 3-10 0-0 6, Allen 6-8 0-0 16, Beverly 1-3 0-0 3, Gibson 0-0 0-1 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6, Farrar 0-1 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 6-8 73.
FLORIDA ST. (6-2)
Gray 3-6 0-0 7, Koprivica 3-5 0-0 6, Evans 9-11 4-4 24, Polite 2-4 0-0 5, Walker 6-7 4-4 19, Osborne 0-3 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-0 2-2 2, Calhoun 2-3 0-0 5, Barnes 5-7 1-1 11, Jack 7-8 0-0 18, Ngom 3-3 0-0 6, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-58 11-11 105.
Halftime_Florida St. 57-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 11-26 (Allen 4-5, Hayes 3-5, Hellems 2-4, Beverly 1-3, Daniels 1-3, Seabron 0-1, Moore 0-5), Florida St. 12-18 (Jack 4-5, Walker 3-4, Evans 2-2, Gray 1-1, Polite 1-1, Calhoun 1-2, Barnes 0-1, Osborne 0-2). Rebounds_NC State 17 (Hellems 6), Florida St. 31 (Evans 6). Assists_NC State 10 (Hayes 5), Florida St. 24 (Gray, Polite, Walker 4). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Florida St. 15. A_2,837 (12,100).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments