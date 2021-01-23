Florida St. 80, No. 20 Clemson 61

CLEMSON (9-4)
Baehre 1-5 2-2 5, Simms 1-3 3-4 5, Dawes 2-11 2-2 7, Newman 3-5 5-5 12, Trapp 3-7 0-1 7, Honor 0-5 6-6 6, Hunter 4-7 0-0 9, Hall 2-5 0-0 4, Prosper 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson 0-3 2-4 2, Hemenway 0-3 0-0 0, Kidd 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 17-56 22-26 61.
FLORIDA ST. (9-2)
Gray 4-5 2-2 11, Wilkes 1-4 0-0 2, Koprivica 5-6 3-4 13, Evans 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 4-6 0-0 10, Osborne 3-6 0-0 8, Barnes 2-5 2-4 7, Jack 2-5 0-0 5, Calhoun 4-7 1-1 13, Ngom 1-2 2-2 4, Ballard 1-2 0-1 2, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Lindner 0-4 0-0 0, Miles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 10-14 80.
Halftime_Florida St. 42-24. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-30 (Newman 1-3, Trapp 1-3, Baehre 1-4, Hunter 1-4, Dawes 1-7, Hall 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Simms 0-1, Hemenway 0-2, Honor 0-2, Tyson 0-2), Florida St. 12-28 (Calhoun 4-5, Walker 2-3, Osborne 2-4, Gray 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Evans 1-4, Jack 1-4, Lindner 0-1, Ngom 0-1, Wilkes 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Simms, Trapp 5), Florida St. 34 (Koprivica 10). Assists_Clemson 6 (Honor 3), Florida St. 17 (Barnes 7). Total Fouls_Clemson 14, Florida St. 23. A_2,950 (12,100).
