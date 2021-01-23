Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Florida St. 80, No. 20 Clemson 61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (9-4)

Baehre 1-5 2-2 5, Simms 1-3 3-4 5, Dawes 2-11 2-2 7, Newman 3-5 5-5 12, Trapp 3-7 0-1 7, Honor 0-5 6-6 6, Hunter 4-7 0-0 9, Hall 2-5 0-0 4, Prosper 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson 0-3 2-4 2, Hemenway 0-3 0-0 0, Kidd 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 17-56 22-26 61.

FLORIDA ST. (9-2)

Gray 4-5 2-2 11, Wilkes 1-4 0-0 2, Koprivica 5-6 3-4 13, Evans 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 4-6 0-0 10, Osborne 3-6 0-0 8, Barnes 2-5 2-4 7, Jack 2-5 0-0 5, Calhoun 4-7 1-1 13, Ngom 1-2 2-2 4, Ballard 1-2 0-1 2, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Lindner 0-4 0-0 0, Miles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 10-14 80.

Halftime_Florida St. 42-24. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-30 (Newman 1-3, Trapp 1-3, Baehre 1-4, Hunter 1-4, Dawes 1-7, Hall 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Simms 0-1, Hemenway 0-2, Honor 0-2, Tyson 0-2), Florida St. 12-28 (Calhoun 4-5, Walker 2-3, Osborne 2-4, Gray 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Evans 1-4, Jack 1-4, Lindner 0-1, Ngom 0-1, Wilkes 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Simms, Trapp 5), Florida St. 34 (Koprivica 10). Assists_Clemson 6 (Honor 3), Florida St. 17 (Barnes 7). Total Fouls_Clemson 14, Florida St. 23. A_2,950 (12,100).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support